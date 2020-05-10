The care of personal appearance and beautification are two areas of human life that require deep attention, care and specific treatments to obtain results worthy of admiration.

In the first instance, most professionals in these areas agree that the skin, the largest organ of the body, is undoubtedly the one that requires more care and dedication, since this allows to continue with any beautification process and in turn is the main cover letter.

And when we talk about skin care, there are several factors to consider, including: A balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals that provide the blood with the nutrients necessary to keep the skin healthy, but also hydration is essential just like moderate exercise.

Having taken care of these basic but elemental aspects to maintain the health of the skin, it is also necessary to use topical products to obtain the best possible results, and this is where the question arises.

What products to use to hydrate, moisturize and nourish the skin? To answer this there are two general options, the first is occupied by laboratory products designed for all skin types, but these are usually high priced and are usually a Russian roulette between what works for you and what does not.

The second way, one safer and oblivious to side effects, is the implementation of natural products, more specifically natural oils, and in this area the options are 3 olive, cosmetic or baby oils.

To answer which is the best option this video from the channel ‘IDEAS IN 5 MINUTES’, make a particular experiment Where you dip dried apricots in glass cups with these 3 options mentioned above and the result is without a doubt not to be believed.

¿The reason that olive oil is better? Simple, this oil has essential vitamins such as E, D, K and A they easily penetrate the skin and nourish and cleanse it. So, now you know that olive oil to keep your skin smooth, beautiful and healthy is your best option.

