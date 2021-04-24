Olimpic Xátiva becomes strong at home and manages to beat Recambios Colón (2-1)

04/24/2021 at 9:05 PM CEST

The Xátiva won 2-1 against Colon spare parts during the meeting held this Saturday in The Murta. The Olimpic Xativa He faced the match with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 0-0 in the last duel held against the Villarreal C. On the visitors’ side, the Colon spare parts won at home 2-1 their last match in the competition against Benigànim. With this defeat, the Aldaiense team was placed in fourth position after the end of the match, while the Olimpic Xativa is first.

The first half of the match started in an unbeatable way for the visiting team, who opened the scoring with a goal from Faus in the 10th minute. After this, the first half ended with a score of 0-1.

The second period started in a favorable way for the local team, who put the tables with a goal of Ekedi at 55 minutes. The Setabense team joined again, which came back achieving 2-1 thanks to another goal from Ekedi, thus completing a double in the 69th minute, ending the established time with a final result of 2-1.

The technician from Aldai gave entrance to Ferrer, Fernandez, Pablo Camarena, Antillaque Y Jordan replacing Bruno Vinicius, Garcia, Emilio, Victor Giner Y Pepin, while on the part of the Xátiva it was replaced Sanchis Y Tank for Cheat Y Wheel.

The referee decided to caution five players. On the part of the locals the yellow card went to Frangi and by the Colon spare parts admonished Cousin, Joan Castanyer, Victor Giner Y Ferrer.

At the moment, the Xátiva he gets 35 points and the Colon spare parts with 27 points.

The team that played the game at home will be measured on the following day with the CF chair, Meanwhile he Colon spare parts will play against him Jove Spanish.

Data sheetOlimpic Xátiva:Boian, Frangi, Tendillo, Rafa Gimeno, Juanjo, Rueda (Tank, min.82), Ortolà, Enguene (Sanchis, min.75), Leomar, Cabanes and EkediColon spare parts:Joan Castanyer, Bruno Vinicius (Ferrer, min.55), Faus, Garcia (Fernandez, min.75), Pepín (Jordan, min.78), Víctor Giner (Antillaque, min.78), Nicolescu, Mikel Cubería, Primo, Emilio (Pablo Camarena, min.78) and CastanderStadium:The MurtaGoals:Faus (0-1, min. 10), Ekedi (1-1, min. 55) and Ekedi (2-1, min. 69)