Club América will visit Olympia from Honduras this Wednesday, March 7, at the start of the Eighth Final of the CONCACAF Champions League, a match for which Santiago Solari would be dosing his players, since three days later, on Saturday, they will have to face the Tigres de la UANL on Day 14 of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX.

Under this scenario, the Águilas coach would be presenting a totally alternative team, taking the opportunity to see the performance of players who have not enjoyed so many opportunities in the league tournament, in addition to seeing the return Bruno Valdez and Nicolás Benedetti, who already had a few minutes after recovering from his injury.

Also read: Carolina Isaza shows off her enormous attributes in dance with a string dress

According to unofficial reports, América will make the trip to Honduras without the presence of Henry Martín and Sebastián Córdova, who did not play last weekend; the first for muscular discomfort and the second for a blow to a toe.

Good news in Coapa Bruno Valdez and Nicolás Benedetti will be for the Concacaf Champions League https: //t.co/UjaLtNXhaR – Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) April 5, 2021

Olimpia vs Club América: Solari’s probable lineup in the Concachampions

GOALKEEPER: Óscar Jiménez. DEFENDERS: Jesús Escoboza, Bruno Valdez, Jordan Silva, Brian Colula. MIDFIELDERS: Santiago Naveda, Antonio López, Alan Medina, Nicolás Benedetti, FORWARDS: Giovani Dos Santos and Federico Viñas.

América will play the first leg on Wednesday, April 7, will return to Mexico to play on Saturday 10 against Tigres, will play the second leg against Olimpia on Wednesday 14, and will have to face Cruz Azul on Saturday 17, four games in ten days.

Also read: Liga MX: General table of positions Day 13 of Clausura 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: