Olimpia vs Club América: Schedule and channel where to watch the Concachampions match

Olimpia of Honduras receives this Wednesday, April 7, Club América de México to open the key to Round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions League. The match will be held at the National Stadium of Tegucigalpa at 8:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, and can be seen through the transmission of Fox Sports.

The game will not be easy for the Mexicans, because in addition to the fact that they have contemplated using an alternative line-up against Olimpia, giving rest to most of their starters, the cream club does not have a good historical record against Honduran teams, mainly against him. hairy outfit.

In direct confrontations against Olimpia, Club América has a negative record against the Honduran team, as it has won 1 game, tied 1 and lost 2 games, scoring 6 goals in favor and receiving 5 against.

In general, against Honduran teams, the Eagles have 3 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses. In addition to Olimpia, America faced Motagua and Vida.

América comes to this game with a great streak in the Clausura 2021 of the MX league, where it adds 10 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses. The creams have scored 20 goals in favor and have received 9 against in the local tournament.

For its part, Olimpia also arrives packed for this match, as it commands Group B of the National Professional Soccer League of Honduras, adding 7 victories, 1 draw and 1 defeat. The Hondurans have scored 21 goals in favor and received only 8 against.

