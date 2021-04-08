Olimpia vs Club América: Lineups of the Concachampions round of 16

Club América debuts this Wednesday, April 7, in the Concacaf Champions League against Olympia from Honduras in the first leg of the round of 16 of the highest competition of the North and Central American confederation, on the field of the Tegucigalpa Stadium with the idea of ​​taking advantage of the tie for the return leg at the Azteca Stadium.

For their debut, Santiago Solari’s Águilas del América arrive with a complete team except for Henry Martín, who apparently suffered from his discomfort and is not 100% ready to play the match against Olimpia de la Concachampions.

On the contrary, Sebastián Córdova is very likely to return to the starting position with Solari for the match against the Honduran team, since he received rest against Necaxa and Solari will use him for this match.

It should be remembered that in the last edition of the Concachampions America was eliminated in the semifinals against Carlos Vela’s LAFC, precisely with two goals from the Mexican attacker that were the sentence for Miguel Herrera on the bench of the Coapa squad.

Lineups

Olympia:

1 EDRICK MENJÍVAR (P) 16 JOHNNY LEVERÓN 2 MAYLOR NUÑEZ 3 ELVIN CASILDO 17 JHONATAN PAZ 15 EDWIN RODRÍGUEZ 23 JORGE ÁLVAREZ 29 GERMÁN MEJÍA 33 MICHAELL CHIRINOS 14 EZEQUIEL AGUIRRE 27 JERRY BENGTSON (C)

America:

13 GUILLERMO OCHOA (P) (C) 2 LUIS FUENTES 3 JORGE SÁNCHEZ 4 SEBASTIÁN CÁCERES 18 BRUNO VALDEZ 20 RICHARD SÁNCHEZ 22 ÁLVARO FIDALGO 28 MAURO LAÍNEZ 34 SANTIAGO NAVEDA 6 SERGIO DIAZ 24 FEDERICO VIÑAS

