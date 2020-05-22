In the coming days, Boca will have to resolve the situation of Junior Alonso. The Paraguayan ends his loan with the Xeneize in the middle of the year and the leadership will have to decide if you use the purchase option or not.

If Boca wants to retain Alonso, he will have to pay 3.5 million euros to buy a part of the pass, but the truth is that the leaders are not willing to make that high investment at this time.

According to what Matías Bustos Milla told TNT Sports, from the Argentine club they asked the Paraguayan defender to make force so that the French Lille (club owner of his pass) allows him to continue in Boca, but the reality is that Alonso’s continuity is complicated …

In addition, in the last hours it emerged that Olympia of Paraguay, a club that has already hired Emmanuel Adebayor, is willing to make an investment to stay with Alonso. Without going further, the Paraguayan defender does not see with ill eyes returning to his country to be closer to his family, whom he did not see for a long time from the quarantine.

“The player has spoken out about having some personal problems to continue in the club. We were respectful for the club where he comes from, there is a purchase option for him and our idea was to start working on it. But first there is the person, the human being, who wants to be and wear Boca’s shirt. The problems keep him away although Román has put himself at the command of Alonso to give him a hand. We respect that issue, we believe that it will be an even greater difficulty than economic to have it with us.“, they stated from the Boca Football Council.

Boca is aware of this situation and in the coming days there could be news. The truth is Alonso is an important player for Miguel Ángel Russo and the coach wants him to stay. The Xeneize wants Alonso to force himself to lower the cost of the purchase option or, if possible, extend the loan until it is free in 2021. What will happen?

.