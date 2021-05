05/28/2021 at 8:30 PM CEST

FC Barcelona and Olimpia Milano meet in the Euroleague 2020-21 semifinal today, May 28, starting at 9:00 p.m. (CET). If you can’t view the live correctly, click HERE.

The set of Saras Jasikevicius is played a lot. Both teams face each other in the semifinals of the top European competition. The winner will be in the final of the Euroleague.

Go on live and online the statistics and the match result between FC Barcelona and Olimpia Milano at the minute.