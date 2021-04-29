Olimpia comes back against Always Ready in Asunción

04/29/2021 at 6:54 AM CEST

EFE / Asuncion

Olympia won this Wednesday on his court in Asunción against a Always ready who started winning and could not bear the pressure of the Paraguayans in the second half, in which the goals were scored (2-1), with Roque Santa Cruz as the Dean’s catalyst. The result leaves the four sets of Group B of the Libertadores with three points. This after the win this Tuesday of the Brazilian Internacional against the Venezuelan Deportivo Táchira (4-0), after he lost to the Bolivians (2-0) on the first day. A Táchira who previously beat Olimpia (3-2) at home.

The goal awarded to Always Ready at the Manuel Ferreira stadium was a Diego Polenta’s own goal gift under pressure from Juan Carlos Arce. The equalizer came in charge of Santa Cruz, later to overtake the veteran Richard Ortiz. Both were the most prominent of the locals, although it was Santa Cruz who made the difference by entering the second half instead of Walter González. However, in the first minutes of that second phase, the clearest play of the Andeans hitherto, with a shot on goal by Vander Sacramento that Gastón Olveira blocked the goal, very wise throughout the match.

Polenta’s error at 69 minutes woke up those led by Sergio Órteman, just as disorderly but with a greater punch. Thus, after a few moments of bewilderment, Santa Cruz he tied a veteran blow: he linked a pass from Néstor Camacho, in a play that reached Jorge Recalde, whose shot was cleared by goalkeeper Carlos Lampe and taken advantage of by Santa Cruz.

The one of Ortiz It was in the 80th minute, in a ball that Santa Cruz could also have finished off and that beat Lampe under his breath. It was a face that half that does not clear the deficiencies of Olimpia in the first, with a slow game, without precision, rhythm, lack of ideas and without disturbing Lampe. In fact, Always Ready gave the first sign of the duel with a shot from the Panamanian Harold Cummings that went through Olveira’s right post. In that half, Sacramento could still have hurt the Dean with dangerous overhead passes, stripping the gaps in the opponent’s center.