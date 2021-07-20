Olhanense fires Davids as coach: “Signing him was a catastrophic decision”

Edgar Davids’ coaching career is not ‘taking off’. It did not fit in his stage as a ‘player-coach’ at Barnet (Fourth division) and now he has just been fired as a coach at Olhanense, also in the fourth category.

He arrived in January, but the former Ajax, Milan, Juventus and Barcelona have not done well in Portugal … from the very debut !!! His team did not pass the draw against Lusitano de vora (0-0) and Davids ended up expelled when the match had already concluded. He was involved in a brawl and left so pissed off that he did not want to comment.

I was forced to accept the decision to hire Davids, a person with a great past as a player, but that does not imply anything in the face of his value as a coach. Lus Torres, President of Olhanense

Expectations were very high. However, Olhanense did not achieve “the minimum goal” – promotion to League 3- and Davids has ended up being dismissed and with Lus Torres, president of the SAD, openly ‘cracking’ from him.: “In January, due to the difficulties, I was forced to accept the decision to hire Davids, a person with a great past as a player, but that does not imply anything regarding his worth as a technician in the present or in the future future”.

The sporting director told me that signing Davids was the only way to find new partners … but we are still waiting to see those benefits. Lus Torres, President of Olhanense

“Our sporting director, Andrea Papadia, told me that it was the only solution to get money and new partners. However, on an economic level we are still waiting to see those benefits, “continues the Olhanense mandams.

The decision to sign David as coach was catastrophic, something he suspected, but there were few options Lus Torres, President of Olhanense

But the worst was not that. “At the sporting level, the decision was clearly catastrophic, something I suspected, but there were few options. The coach never knew how to create a connection with the squad or an identity or game model compatible with our history. “