The Polish Olga Tokarczuk and the Austrian Peter Handke have won the 2018 and 2019 Nobel Prize for Literature, as announced by the Swedish Academy on Thursday. The jury has once again opted for two European authors against the pools that pointed to nationalities that were little represented in the history of the highest literary award. For the first time in its history, the Academy has awarded the prizes for two consecutive years on the same day, after the scandals of sexual abuse and leaks that led it to postpone the allocation of the 2018 award for 12 months. this Thursday in an exceptional session, surrounded by great expectations. Both Nobel prizes will be awarded on December 10.

Tokarczuk is the 15th woman – and the second Polish woman, after the poet Wislawa Szymborska – to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature, which have received 116 award winners throughout their history. The Swedish Academy wanted on this occasion to recognize the “narrative imagination that represents, with encyclopedic passion, the crossing of borders as a way of life.” Born in 1962 in a town in the Silesia region, the writer was trained as a psychologist and She debuted with her first book in the early 1990s. “She builds her novels on a tension between cultural opposites: nature vs. culture, reason vs. madness, man vs. woman, home vs. alienation,” added the jury. The Polish writer He will visit Spain in November, coinciding with the appearance of the translation of his latest novel, and will participate in the San Sebastian Literaktum festival on November 15. His work was originally published by Lumen in Spanish, later by Siruela and he will release his new book. in Anagrama, although only a handful of his novels can be read in Spanish: a About the bones of the dead and A place called yesteryear will be added in a few weeks, Los errantes. arczuk resides in Wroclaw, this morning’s announcement has surprised her in Germany. The author’s popularity has been increasing in recent years, she won the 2018 Man Booker International, she also won the Jan Michalski Prix and is nominated for the National Book Award in the category of best translated book of the year in the United States. The film adaptation of his novel Spoor, directed by Agnieszka Holland, won the Silver Bear at the 2017 Berlin Festival.

Thinker, essayist, novelist, poet, playwright and filmmaker, Handke (Griffen, Austria, 76 years old) is the author of books such as Disgrace impeorable, Brief letter for a long goodbye, or The Doorkeeper’s Fear of Penalty, of plays like Insults to the Public o The pupil wants to be a tutor and wrote the scripts of Wim Wenders’ films as famous as False Movement and Heaven over Berlin. He also directed films like The Absence or The Left-Handed Woman. His name had sounded on the lists of possible Nobel candidates, but he had been discarded from the pools due to the political controversy that his figure arouses. The jury has said that he receives the 2019 Nobel Prize for Literature “for an influential work that, with linguistic inventiveness, has explored the peripheries and the specificity of the human experience.” In Spain, his work has been published by labels such as the Peninsula, Nordic, Alfaguara or Alianza, among others “Handke has established himself as one of the most influential writers in Europe after World War II,” adds the Swedish Academy.

This October, academic Anders Olsson stressed that diversity was one of the priorities that the committee had set. “We need to broaden our perspective,” he told the media. “We have had a Eurocentric vision of literature and now we are looking all over the world. Previously, we were more focused on men. Now there are many women who are really excellent. “

The numbers serve to clarify his words: on 101 occasions the Academy has awarded a man, which represents 87% of the total. In addition, 85 winners (over 73%) come from Europe, including Tokarczuk and Handke themselves. France is the country with the highest number of writers, 14.

The exceptional announcement of two awards this year, something unprecedented in the centennial history of the Nobel Prize for Literature, is due to the sex scandal and alleged leaks that shook the Swedish Academy in November 2017. The Swedish newspaper with the largest circulation, Dagens Nyheter, published Then a report in which 18 women accused of sexual abuse and harassment of Jean-Claude Arnault, husband of the academic Katarina Frostenson and very close to the institution. An internal investigation concluded that Frostenson had incurred a conflict of interest, and had to leave his post at the Academy on charges of leaking confidential information to his spouse. The scandal forced a period of reflection and profound change. Resignations were rushed into an institution whose posts were for life.

The Nobel news always comes as a surprise, but this year twice. The works of Handke and Tokarczuk will flood the bookstores starting this Thursday. “You can never have anything planned because there are always many who can win and many who were going to be safe like Amos Oz and Philip Roth and they never received it,” Verónica García de Machado, distribution group, explained yesterday on the phone. Today, readers may come to look for the works of the winners, but it may be that, at least in the case of the one still unknown to the general public, with Tokarczuk as happened with Svetlana Alexievich and her book on Chernobyl, a television series to take off as an editorial phenomenon.

