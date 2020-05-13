Puerto Rican singer Olga Tañón presented the song and video for “Alexa” on Tuesday, dedicated to a transgender woman of the same name murdered in late February by unknown persons in the municipality of Toa Baja.

“‘Alexa'” is a topic that carries the true meaning of the word tolerance, a call against hate, discrimination and racism, “said Tañón in a press release.

Fifty hundred Puerto Rican and international personalities appear in the “Alexa” video, including artists, actors, athletes and communicators, with their faces beaten as if they had been physically abused.

Ricky Martin, Luis Fonsi, Kany García, Elvis Crespo, Pedro Capó, Manny Manuel, Dayanara Torres, Roselyn Sánchez, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Víctor Manuelle, Águeda López, Tito “El Bambino”, Jencarlos Canela and Carlos Ponce, among others, participate in the video.

“The visual concept of the video is based on the transformation of the photographs of all these physically abused artists. We wanted in some way to show the representation of this social problem, sending a strong message,” said Tañón.

“The damage is not always physical, there is also psychological damage, but naturally the physical is more evident. For this reason it was conceptualized in this way to raise awareness and alert the world to the importance of exercising and practicing the true sense of tolerance” , emphasized the artist.

At the end of the video, a message appears aimed at instilling tolerance, such as “a moral value that implies full respect towards the other, towards their ideas, practices or beliefs, regardless of whether they clash or are different from ours. More tolerance, less hate. It’s the wish of all of us. “

The murder of Alexa, not yet clarified and about which different versions have been poured, occurred after, supposedly, some young people made the decision to kill her after spreading on social networks that she tried to use a women’s bathroom in a restaurant in fast food.

The crime shocked public opinion on the island and groups in defense of the rights of the LGBT community, who have called for measures to be taken so that this type of murder is not recorded again.

