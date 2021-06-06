Olga Rinzo, wife of Polo Ortín, lost her life at 89 | Instagram

The actress Olga Rinzo, wife of the actor, Ortín Polo, he lost his life last Saturday, June 5, according to the National Association of Interpreters.

It was through the ANDI Twitter account that they made known about one of the most regrettable losses in the world of entertainment.

Through a statement released by the association through social networks, the sad news of which the official causes are still unknown.

@ANDI México communicates the sensitive loss of the interpreter partner Olga Rinzo, she was a Mexican actress remembered for the films, “The fury of an avenger”, “Deaths announced” and “Castas de braceros”. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends, “the publication mentions.

@ANDIMexico communicates the sensitive death of the interpreter partner Olga Rinzo, she was a Mexican actress remembered for the films “The fury of an avenger”, “Deaths announced” and “Castas de braceros”. To his family and friends we send our deepest condolences pic.twitter.com/ciU1RuPVyK – ANDIMEXICO (@ANDIMexico) June 5, 2021

It may interest you Lose your life exotic fighter, Kristal Passion, in the sea

Olga rinzoHe also had other appearances in various productions such as “Zacatillo”, “A place in your heart”, “Woman cases of real life”, “The fury of an avenger” and “Candido Pérez: Specialist in ladies” among others.

It was last 2016 when just the show, she said goodbye to her husband, the actor Polo Ortín, and now she is her life partner and also a figure on the small screen, who in recent years faced severe health crises.

Jorge Ortín, who in September of last year addressed more details about the fight his mother faced against various conditions, including breast cancer, colon, diabetes and hypertension.

She has won the battle against breast and colon cancer, living with diabetes, hypertension and endless hernias in the stomach that have been removed and now the Covid-19 revealed her son.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

It was on the eve of her 89th birthday that the histrionic was infected during 2020, fortunately, she was able to release the virus on that occasion.

It was with an old photograph that the participant of “Warriors” shared in 2019 where he appears very young with his mother and the one he celebrated on May 10.

As she says, she also runs my errands and keeps the change, thank God she is asymptomatic and unfortunately for this reason we will not be able to celebrate her birthday together, Jorge revealed last year

Likewise, it turned out that Olga Ortín had undergone an operation for venous insufficiency and had a prosthetic hip from a fall three years ago.

Similarly, a few weeks ago, the actor, who was also part of the “Survivor Mexico” competition, remembered his father, Polo, who appears in a postcard on his Instagram profile which he accompanied with a message in which he thanked the example that was. Rest in peace, Olga Rinzo!

You may be interested Steph Gómez from Exatlón loses his life, Mati Álvarez reacts

The virus takes more lives

On the other hand, the virus has been inclement, claiming several lives in the artistic environment, it was recently the departure of the athlete Steph Gómez from the reality show Exatlón who lost her life due to these unfortunate causes.

In the midst of the health crisis that is still being experienced worldwide, some of the stars have been able to overcome the infections and have also shared their experiences, however, in other cases, it was completely the opposite.

Such was the recent case of the participant of the Exatlón contest, who was announced, was serious and delicate in a hospital after having tested positive for the contagion.

It may interest you To Jail !, Drake Bell incarcerated for crimes with minors

It was his partner and champion of the last season of Exatlón, Mexico, Mati Álvarez, he attended Ventaneando after the loss of his partner and former participant of the reality show was reported.