Olga Moreno’s professional past before starting her relationship with Antonio David Flores

The name of Olga Moreno In recent months the heart has regained prominence in the media as a result of the documentary series by Rocío Carrasco and her participation in the reality show Survivors. Telecinco has rescued some images of Antonio David Flores’s wife before becoming famous for her relationship with Rocío Carrasco’s ex and has revealed her professional past as a model and actress.

The Mediaset chain has shown some images again issued in 2000 by Crónicas Marcianas and that are dated at a time when Olga Moreno’s courtship with Antonio David Flores was not yet official.

“Olga Moreno Obrero is the girlfriend that Antonio David Flores has had all summer, but both deny it because the judicial process is open and at the moment you can’t say he has a girlfriend, but she is the girlfriend “, explained then the collaborator of the program Fernando Ramos.

According to Ramos, “this woman works as a model and he has made a video clip for an artist called Álex Ortiz “.

Ramos then gave way to some images in which a very young Olga Moreno appeared in the music video embodying the protagonist’s partner, the singer Álex Ortiz.

“Me I see a resemblance to Mar Flores“commented, for his part, Boris Izaguirre, who described the video clip” as from the early 80s. “