Olga Moreno receives a hidden message from Rocío Flores and Antonio David and is dispatched at ease against Rocío Carrasco

The Flores-Carrasco war has inevitably reached the island of Survivors. There, Olga Moreno, who has been competing for a few weeks, has received a letter from his daughter Lola, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, which was celebrated this Sunday in our country.

The letter arrived with, according to Cuore, a hidden message from Rocío Flores and Antonio David. The letter, which Olga didn’t read the whole thing, it contained words of his girl. “I arrived here very badly and I asked that I did not want them to give me anything,” recalled the wife of the former Civil Guard when she received the letter.

According to the excerpts she read, her daughter sends her encouraging phrases such as “I love you very much”, “I give you strength to win” and “I really want to see you.”

In addition, as Olga read, the girl writes that “the grandfather [en referencia a Rocío Flores] He has bought 15 mobiles just to vote for you. “To end one of the phrases that Olga uses a lot in reality: “Always together”.

Parallel to this, the program issued a few images where you see Olga dispatching herself at ease against Rocío Carrasco. “I wish everything was okay and all reality came out. It’s okay to suffer. The truth is transparent. Do you know what happens? That we have the truth, we have all the evidence. We have it all“, he assures Marta López, his confidant on the island.

In addition, he then goes on to attack Carrasco. “We have those children who have lived it and suffered it. I’ve seen David cry a lot already. He has cried tears that are not normal. I remember on Sundays, when they were over, that the child would hold on to his father’s neck and have to take him away. Do you know what that is? Those kids are all love. They have a heart … Is there a need for them to have had to suffer so much?“, alleges Moreno.

Regarding how they have tried to put the children of Rocío Carrasco in contact with their mother, he assures: “They have called her eighty times, I have lived it. We have seen it. We have seen it. “

“In my house they have never spoken ill of them. That I could do it with my husband, well, yes, I’m not going to say no, but not in front of the children”

In addition, Olga, we must remember that when she went to the contest the first episode of Rocío’s documentary series had already aired, telling the truth to stay alive, made a fierce defense of what was lived in her house: “In my house they have never spoken ill of them. That I could have done it with my husband, well, yes, I’m not going to say no, but not in front of the children. I am David and I don’t know what I would have been able to do. “