“Olga Moreno did not see the documentary about Rocío Carrasco because I asked her to”

Telecinco broadcast this Tuesday Survivors: in no man’s land, the debate presented by Carlos Sobera. The program completely aired a controversial video in which Olga Moreno did not leave a puppet with a head and that Jorge Javier Vázquez already announced.

In the images, she pointed out how unfair she believes everything is being with her husband, Antonio David Flores. “I feel responsible for being here, although I know that it is the best for my family, and more so now that my husband doesn’t have a job“, he commented in reference to the moment in which Mediaset dispensed with its services as a collaborator.

“They have made it very difficult for us. I am mother of my daughter, you take care of yours like gold in cloth and I will do the same with mine and I will help you with your children, “he commented in a clear allusion to Rocío Carrasco.

Later, he remembered the discomfort of Rocío and David Flores through tears. “The children have experienced so much pain … Rocío is wrong and Antonio David knows it, but the people who want her to be aware of her. How he has treated us all … I am very sorry. All my friends have freaked out, the only thing Antonio David has done is fight “.

From Plató, Rocío Flores gave her opinion on the video. “It’s quite a situation complicated for everyone, especially for me. I told Olga to forget about her life outside for her own mental health, not to be with the runrun, but she is a person and must explode sometimes, they are her experiences. “

Then, the collaborators wanted to know if Moreno had seen the episodes of Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive that were broadcast just before he left for Honduras. “1 or 2 chapters had been broadcast and she did not see the last one, which was the David’s pregnancy. It was my thing, I told him not to see itIt was going to affect him on the island. “

Finally, and after refusing to answer questions from fellow commentator Iván González, she acknowledged that it did her no good for Moreno to talk about her and her family on the island. “It’s not good for me and neither does my family. Before leaving I told him to leave the family apart, and he’s doing a very good contest, “he concluded.