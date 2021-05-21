Olga Moreno breaks down and asks Rocío Flores for forgiveness in ‘Survivors’: “For her I am God”

This Thursday, Telecinco issued a new Survivors gala. In it, a new video was broadcast in which Olga Moreno spoke about her family, especially Rocío Flores, which days ago declared in one of the social gatherings of the contest that it was not good for Moreno to talk about her on the program.

Through tears, the woman said that I would prefer a reunion with Rocío Flores to one with her husband, Antonio David. The reason? As he said, he feels he has to ask for forgiveness. “Rocío Flores has always been our accomplice, it has been said that we have given her a responsibility, but because we had to give it to her,” he began, alluding to the care of David Flores, Rocío Carrasco’s youngest son.

In addition, Moreno recalled that the worst moment of Rocío Flores was the time she spent at home without her brother, referring to the fact that he continued to live with his mother and Fidel Albiac in Madrid when Rocío Flores had already moved permanently to his father’s home.

“We had no choice but to rely on her for the child’s medications. Rocío Flores knows that I love her, that I love her … but I should have told her more. Sometimes I have scolded a lot with her, I have been very above her to become a woman, “he added.

Later, she was sorry if she had ever neglected Rocío Flores by having dedicated more time to her brother, David: “I have not shown her how much I have needed her or how well she has behaved, many times he has asked me for a hug, but as I see it stronger … “.

Lastly, she highlighted how important she knows she is to her stepdaughter. “She does not get jealous, she would give me life, because she knows that above all I love her brother above all else, for her I am God. Maybe he would have needed more hugs. I have left her further apart by David and this will unite us, “he concluded, referring to the contest.