Olga Moreno asks in ‘Survivors 2021’ that Rocío Carrasco take care of her children: “It is inhuman”

This Tuesday, Telecinco broadcast the first Survivors: in no man’s land. Directed by Carlos Sobera, it’s about the contest debate and, in addition to functioning as a repository of the latest events, it has its own tests, which trigger decisive events for the reality show.

That was the case with the salvation of one of the nominees: Gianmarco Onestini. This meant that Olga Moreno, Tom Brusse and Lola kept one foot out, to a great outrage from the public, especially for the latter’s effort. However, this was not the only setback of the night for the wife of Antonio David Flores.

And it is that, the survivor was harshly judged by some statements. In them, he counted her experience as a stepmother of Rocío Flores and her perception of her conflict with her mother, Rocío Carrasco, in the forefront of the media scene since the broadcast of the documentary began, in which she narrates the mistreatment to which she was subjected for years.

Olga Moreno denies Rocío Carrasco

This documentary has meant the expulsion of the Civil Guard from Mediaset and a considerable increase in calls to report episodes of sexist violence. In addition, the version that they have been propagating on the matter over the years has led many collaborators of the pink press to question.

However, and as expected, Olga Moreno stays with her husband and presents a completely different version of him from the one exposed in the documentary. “I thought you were not coming, I swear to you. It seems to me that you are putting a lot of value on it. It has to be the hardest not to be with Antonio David,” Marta López told Moreno by the sea. For her part, the aforementioned assured that the former collaborator of Sálvame recommended that cancel your participation in the contest.

“I swear by my daughter that in life the other person has been spoken badly. It is like when they say that if they have manipulated the children. Do you think that someone can manipulate Rocío Flores? If it is the opposite, we have covered a lot of things … what happens is that the children are getting older and they themselves realize it, “reflected Moreno.

“I have the super clear conscienceWe are all very calm, “he added. Later, López confessed to feeling envy for the relationship that his partner has with Antonio David, as it seems” unbreakable. ”

On the other hand, and responding to a question from the former Big Brother contestant about the Rocío Flores contest in the previous version of Survivors, where the young woman elaborated on her conflict with her motherMoreno said that his version was coincidental.

“I did not pick up the phone, or sometimes he would take it and end up hanging on him. How does it feel with both of us, what is that? inhuman. Let him worry only about those two children, who are his, they are not mine. In my life I have been called Mom, as has been said. They called me Oa. I have enjoyed them, because those children are to get to know them, “Moreno clarified.

After the images, Sofía Suescun questioned whether Rocío Flores would really continue to love her mother, something that made Rafa Mora ugly. For her part, Isa Pantoja commented that Olga Moreno was doing herself a disservice, insisting on talking about the issue if she continuously cries out to be valued as a contestantregardless of the earthquake taking place outside.