Olga Kurylenko is part of the cast of Black Widow

Surprise addition to the film “Black Widow” even though it has been completely finished for a long time. According to The Direct, the actress Olga Kurylenko would be part of the cast of the next Marvel Studios film to be released in theaters.

The actress, known from “Quantum of Solace”, “Oblivion” or “Hitman” would thus participate in her first superhero movie, although in 2013 her name was sounding as a potential candidate to be Wonder Woman in the movie “Batman v Superman”.

What has not been revealed at the moment is what role the actress will play, but it is said that she will have a limited role in the film. That is, we could only speculate with her role, throwing ideas on the air about the Red Room or perhaps some flashback of Natasha Romanoff’s past.

In the cast we have the return of Scarlett Johansson in the main role, and the incorporation of Florence Pugh in an important role, as Yelena Belova (the second Black Widow in the comics), joined by David Harbor as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian or Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff / Iron Maiden. The actor Ray Winstone would also be part of the film but it is unknown in what capacity.

It has recently been known that the film will be released on July 9, with simultaneous release in theaters and Disney + Premium Access. The film will take place in the stage prior to the entry of Black Widow in SHIELD (rumored to be the 90s), but will also narrate certain events that occurred after “Captain America: Civil War.

Via information | The Direct