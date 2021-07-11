Olga Kórbut, sparrow, wounded

MEXICO CITY.

When you have a gift, Shakespeare said, tragedy ensues. That was the maxim in Soviet gymnastics. The example was Olga Kórbut, born in Belarus and who at the age of eight met a man, her coach, Renald Knysh, who knew how to draw her best qualities, but also her demons. It took 35 years for him to reveal the truth, opening already closed wounds.

In Munich, Olga Kórbut was part of the imposing Soviet gymnastics team that would tie its sixth Olympic Games with gold medals. She was predestined to be the queen of the hearts of the spectators, as is almost always the case with a gymnast.

It was a frigid afternoon, in which Olga Kórbut, who was leading the individual competition, had three great errors that plummeted her to seventh place, giving way to her compatriot Lúdmilla Turíshcheva to free the podium. Olga could not bear it anymore and her heart burst in tears in the middle of the pavilion, all the television cameras took her while the public gave herself more than the winners. There she became the spoiled. They called her the Minsk sparrow, she was five feet tall, and above all because at that moment, she was as defenseless as a wounded bird. Her life in reality was always being in pain, from the age of eight, since she met her teacher.

The next day, with relentless fame, he won three medals: bar, asymmetrical and floor. He did a somersault on the balance beam and a backward luck on the uneven bars called the Flip Kórbut, which over the years will be banned due to its dangerousness. At 17, Olga did not care about her life, she had already lost it and was willing to put it on the line at every jump, but in the midst of the whirlwind of schizophrenia, she maintained courage, explosive movements and a sympathy that captured the soul. of who saw it. Such was his drag that he was assigned an exclusive postal worker to send him the millions of letters from all over the world that were destined for him.

In total, Olga Kórbut, adding the Games of Munich 1972 and Montreal 1976, added six Olympic medals. When the Soviet Union fell, she emigrated to the United States where she became a gymnastics coach, although with problematic alcoholism. At the age of 47, he decided to publish the sexual abuse by Renald Knish without being punished for lack of evidence. Feeling that her legs would no longer support her, she brought the truth to light with the gloomy passage of her rape the night before winning her Olympic medals in Munich, “a person who finds the strength to tell this kind of thing wins the sympathy of the people, ”he said, although it was too late, the beautiful Olga was mired in poverty.

To eat in Arizona, he robbed supermarkets and counterfeited bills. At the age of 61, he obtained 230 thousand dollars from the auction of his trophies. The gold medal that he won by teams was rewarded with 66 thousand dollars and his silver medal in asymmetric bars, the one in which he played his life with his flip backwards, was valued at 53 thousand dollars, that was the cost of the gymnastics for her.

Before Nadia Comaneci, there was Olga Kórbut, a beautiful machine created by Soviet voracity in a display case to be displayed at the cost of her life. The Minsk sparrow smiled at each leap, even though inside, it was destroyed.

AMU

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.