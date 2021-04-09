“Olga is with him out of fear, the next to speak will be her”

Since the broadcast of Rocío Carrasco’s documentary series began, many users of social networks have added some to their history of gender violence Antonio David moments on television in which he seemed to have an aggressive attitude. And one of the most surprising was when he rose furiously from his chair and he faced Aída Nizar after she ironically told him “you’re a hottie”.

This scene from the Intimate Enemies program was finally seen in the documentary itself, and you can see how they had to stop him from getting closer to her.

This Thursday, Aída Nizar herself spoke with the press and has defended that what she “said so long ago” was true: “What we have suffered behind the scenes so many colleagues, so much harassment and mistreatment by that Lord whom I will unmask“.

“That day after the set, security from Telecinco had to come to get him out because he wanted to kill me, but not only that day, “said the former GH contestant, who attacked Antonio David openly.” He is aggressive, he is an aggressor, he is a bad person, has made life impossible for countless women that they have done the most aberrational thing a woman can do and that he has even had to pay to shut their mouths. “

“He the only thing he is afraid that I will take out an infinity of things that are here [señalando el móvil] from when we lived together in the hotel in Martian Chronicles and he would come to the door, not just me. When you told him no, he became very aggressive, “he assured the Europa Press journalist.”He has managed to suggest to his own children, has managed to separate them from their great mother. “

“We are seeing the face of a psychologically finished woman, buried, and people they still question the words of the wonderful Rociíto. What else do we need? See her buried? You need to see the dead that Mr. Antonio David has left in the closet, “he criticized.” Let’s see if, your honorable Members, the judges realize that psychological abuse hurts like a hostLet’s see if they realize that like Rocío there are millions of women in the world […] Rocío has armed herself with courage and has decided to tell her truth. “

Later, he gave his opinion about Rocío Flores, who believes that his head is so washed for him that can not “assimilate that he has a real monster for a father“In addition, he criticized that he is going to sit this Friday for money in Ana’s program:” He had better pick up the phone and call his mother. “

“Why don’t you see those women who after sleeping with him what happened happened and so that those nine months they had to do something truly aberrant? Who says that Antonio David is not the father of more children and women do not dare to tell about it? “He asked, leaving in the air a possible paternity of the ex-collaborator of Save me.” what Olga has endured is priceless“.

“What I do not understand how a woman like Olga, so wonderful, is still there“He asked himself.” Olga is there out of fear, I remind you that it has taken 15 years, if not 20, to speak. Next will be Olga. “