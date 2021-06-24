Olga Govortsova passes Wimbledon round

06/24/2021 at 3:00 PM CEST

Belarusian tennis player Olga Govortsova, number 136 of the WTA, won in the qualifying qualifying round at Wimbledon by 4-6, 7 (7) -6 (2) and 6-2 in two hours and twenty-five minutes to Rebecca Sramkova, Slovak tennis player, number 228 of the WTA. With this victory, the Belarusian adds new points to her ranking to enter the Wimbledon Championship.

The statistics of the match indicate that Govortsova managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times, achieved a 67% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and won 62% of the service points. As for the Slovakian player, she managed to break her rival’s serve 4 times, obtained a 49% effectiveness, made 5 double faults and managed to win 54% of her service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) there is previously a qualification phase where the tennis players with the lowest rankings face each other to get the highest possible points to enter the official tournament with the rest of the rivals. A total of 128 tennis players participate in it specifically. In addition, it is celebrated between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.