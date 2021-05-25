Olga Govortsova manages to win in the qualifying preliminary round at the expense of Na-Lae Han

05/24/2021

On 05/25/2021 at 06:00 CEST

The Belarusian player Olga Govortsova, number 138 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in one hour and twenty-three minutes by 6-3 and 6-3 to the South Korean player Na-Lae Han, number 228 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this result, we will see the player in the next round of Roland-Garros.

Han managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, while Govortsova, meanwhile, did it 6 times. Likewise, the Belarusian tennis player had a 98% effectiveness in the first serve, a double fault and managed to win 55% of the service points, while her opponent’s data is 95% effective, 2 double faults and 45% of points obtained at service.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) has a preliminary access phase in which the tennis players with the lowest rankings have to reach the highest possible points to be able to participate in the official tournament. During this part of the competition, in particular, a total of 128 tennis players face each other. It also takes place between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air.