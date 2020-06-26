He Adria Tour it ended up becoming in tremendous irresponsibility. Almost a week later, there are still tailgats from an event that has grabbed the covers of international media and that has shot Novak Djokovic and to all the players who volunteered to contest the exhibition. As the barrage of criticism and negative covers have followed at breakneck speed, the rest of the players who played the Adria Tour have also decided to be listened to. Some of them have defended the proposal.

In the case of Olga Danilovic, the promising Serbian tennis player who has already won a WTA title, her open letter to Novak and the rest of the world is a testimony that contradictsIn a way, some of the repeated mantras about how the Adria Tour works. Olga played together with Nenad Zimonjic the exhibition match that gave the starting gun to the action, and was also on the date of Zadar, facing her good friend Donna Vekic in an exhibition duel on Saturday morning and being Djokovic’s doubles partner in a duel against Ana Konjuh and Borna Coric.

After a week of repercussions, it’s worth sitting down to read and process, at least, the new information that Olga gives. According to her, the organization it did make it easier for viewers to have masks, and yes there were stalls to disinfect hands. This is the complete letter that can be read on her Instagram, translated in its entirety so that people get the reflections they want.

“Dear Nole,

First of all, I wish you, your family and team members, Grigor, Borna, and all who are fighting a battle against COVID-19 a speedy recovery. The goal of this event was to raise funds for a humanitarian purpose. In the end, things did not go as we wanted, but I also know that we all try to adhere to the measures imposed. It has already been said, but again, each spectator was given a mask at the entrance with instructions and could disinfect their hands.

That is why it is ugly to give full responsibility for this to a person. Everyone had the possibility to wear that mask or simply not come to the tournament if they didn’t want to. That is why we are all responsible, just as the entire world is responsible for spreading that pandemic.

I myself have witnessed how you had no problem dedicating a smile to each child, good words, to be patient with everyone. You had respect for everyone who approached you. We gave Grigor a warm welcome to Belgrade and he replied with his closeness, heartfelt wish for an improvement soon. And Borna was a great host in Zadar for all of us, just like the Croatian Tennis Association and the rest of the players, and I want to thank everyone for that.

All participants and members of the organization recognized the magnitude and good intentions of your idea: that through what we do best, which is to play tennis, we can help those who need it. We, as professional athletes, are used to knowing our rival from the other side of the net, what are their tactics, to compete. We are used to playing fair, but this evil opponent has stopped the life of the entire world and has caused many more people to need help. So I want to repeat that it was an honor that you invited me, that you believed that together we could help people in danger.

After all this, some things will not be the same. First of all, believe me, your list of true friends. I hope that soon I will have the opportunity to share the same track with you again, the best player in the world.

Wishes you a speedy recovery,

Your friend Olga “