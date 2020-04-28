Olga Breenskin responds to Yolanda Andrade: I was not a witness to anything | Instagram

Olga Breenskin talk again about Yolanda Andrade and sends a direct message that indicated “to the one who has the bag to put it on”.

The actress and former vedette who was recently questioned about her feelings after the departure of the mother of Veronica Castro, was questioned about the latest statements that Yolanda Andrade gave.

The violinist herself stated that “she did not witness any relationship and that she was only involved in the relationship with Yolanda and Montserrat and when he attended the broadcast that both led to the front of Unicable’s Mojoe program.

The exactriz, through an interview for the program “De Primera Mano” denied the statements of Yolanda Andrade.

Breenskin pointed out that although he sometimes had a few drinks he never lost the sense of what was happening and never noticed or lived with Veronica or Yolanda Andrade together.

I did not live with them together as a couple, NO, because if that had been true and because of their religion, it is best to shut up the mouth, he pointed out, but how can I say that something was to get along with one of the two.

In fact, the former actress points out that she did not even know about this rumor and he found out because they showed him the videos where his name came out recently.

I witnessed Yolanda’s relationship with Montserrat through a program we did together, very fun, we had a great time, we traveled to Las Vegas at three, we partied and with Verónica and her family I also lived a lot, but with Yolanda and Verónica together , never.

The actress she concluded forcefully “I definitely deny it because I was never so drunk that I don’t remember,” she said.

Likewise. He reiterated that he has no problem with any of them and is open to dialogue if Yolanda Montserrat or they want it so he did not rule out contacting to finally turn the page.

