Diagnosing the state of consciousness of a person who has suffered a serious brain injury and who hardly responds or even does not react to the outside world is often difficult for doctors. It is also difficult to predict whether the patient will regain consciousness. Researchers led by Noam Sobel of the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, Israel, have developed a relatively simple smell test that appears to make it easier to diagnose and forecast the condition of the affected person. Their work is published in Nature.

For the study, the researchers recruited 43 patients who had suffered severe brain damage and who did not respond to stimuli. After offering them a preliminary explanation – to which none of the participants reacted in any way – the scientists held a container under their nose that gave off either a pleasant (shampoo) or an unpleasant (rotten fish) smell. . Under normal conditions, the brain responds quickly to odors; when something stinks, nasal breathing is reduced, for example.

Greater reaction, better prognosis

The authors evaluated precisely that reaction. Using a probe, they measured how much air the subjects inhaled through the nose in response to odors. As a control condition they used a neutral odor. In this way, they were able to distinguish patients who presented a vegetative state (had basic reflexes, but did not show any signs of consciousness) from those who were in a minimal state of consciousness (perceived limited external stimuli). In general, the latter took less air when exposed to odor stimuli, whether good or bad.

One hundred percent of the participants who responded to the odor samples showed improvements in their state of consciousness in the months and years that followed. They even regained consciousness completely, the researchers note. After three and a half years, 91 percent of these patients lived. In contrast, in the group of those who did not react in any way to odors, more than 60 percent died.

If subsequent studies confirm these results, the smell test could help improve the diagnosis and prognosis of patients with severe brain damage, the authors say. Currently, about 40 percent of evaluations in these cases are wrong.

Daniela Zeibig

Reference: “Olfactory sniffing signals in consciousness in unresponsive patiens with brain injures”, by A. Arzi et al., Published online in Nature on April 29, 2020.