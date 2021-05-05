Olesen, first leader in Gran Canaria

Norwegian Thorbjorn Olesen became this Thursday the first leader of the Tenerife Open, second of the three tournaments of the European circuit that are played in the Canary Islands this season, after giving 62 hits (9 under par) in a first day in which the Spanish Adri Arnaus, Pep Angles and rookie Eduard Rousaud finished in the top 10.

Olesen, starred in an imperial performance in the return of the first European division to Tenerife’s Costa Adeje, 18 years later. Norwegian, whose most recent triumph dates back to 2015 at Scottish Alfred Dunhill, he added 10 birdies and bogey on the eighth hole.

Olesen has six victories in his record and is participating in his second tournament of the year, after appearing for the first time this season in the Gran Canaria tournament, in which he finished fifth.

A stroke behind the leader was a batch of golfers led by the last two winners on the European circuit, the South African Garrick Higgo, brand new champion in Gran Canaria, and the American John catlin, winner of the Austrian Open.

The Spanish Adri Arnaus, Pep Angles and the 20-year-old Eduard Rousaud, who participates in his first tournament on the European circuit, finished in the top 10 after closing the first heat in 65 hits (-6) with 9 ‘birdies’ and 3′ bogeys for Arnaus, 9 ‘birdies’, one’ bogey ‘and one double’ bogey ‘for Angles and 8′ birdies’ and two ‘bogeys’ for Rousaud.

The Spaniards Pablo Larrazábal and Sebastián García Rodríguez with -5, Eduardo de la Riva (-4), Alejandro Cañizares (-3), Pedro Oriol, Scott Fernández, Alfredo García Heredia and Adrián Otaegui with -2, Jorge Campillo also beat the field. , Gonzalo Fernández Castaño and Carlos Pigem with -1.