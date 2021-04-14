OLED, three cameras and 5G to conquer the mid-range

04/14/2021 at 10:51 AM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

After recently talking about Sony Xperia 1 III, the premium range device of the firm, the company has introduced another of its products within the special event that took place this morning. We talk about Xperia 10 III, a mid-range with which Sony will try to compete. The device brings interesting features for those looking for a terminal at a somewhat tighter price.

The Sony Xperia 10 III incorporates a 6-inch OLED panel at FHD + resolution, returning once again to that elongated 21: 9 format to which the firm has accustomed us. In addition, the device includes the Snapdragon 690, a mid-range processor with which the company will bet to compete in a tighter price range. Along with this, the device incorporates a fairly robust rear triple camera system, getting a 12MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide and an 8MP telephoto sensor. In addition, the Sony Xperia 10 III includes an 8MP front camera, fingerprint sensor located on the side of the phone, 4,500 mAh battery and fast charging of up to 18W.

The device will land stores with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will do it in four colors: black, white, blue and pink. Prices and date are still unknown, although it is expected to arrive this summer.