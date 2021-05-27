OLED-screen Nintendo Switch XL targets September

That Nintendo is preparing a new version of its portable console is no secret, but that it can see the light during this year, it has caught us by surprise. According to the latest rumors, the new console could arrive under the name of Nintendo Switch XL, leaving behind the heavily rumored name of Nintendo Switch Pro, keeping the improvement of its screen as one of the main improvements.

As reported by Bloomberg, the manufacture of this console would already be planned to start next July, pointing to an official announcement during the celebration of E3 2021, which will take place next June 12. However, there are many who suggest that Nintendo could get to advance even more the announcement of this console, even rumored a possible announcement during this week, thus taking advantage of the digital fair for developers to present some of the titles they are preparing for this new hardware.

And it is that in addition to the jump to a larger screen with your new 7-inch OLED panel from Samsung, the Nintendo Switch XL is expected to equip a more powerful silicon from NVIDIA, with a GPU powered by new DLSS 2.0 technology and a Realtek chipset., what would finally allow to obtain one 4K output when we have the console connected to the television through its dock.

However, talking about semiconductors these days is tricky, with PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC graphics cards that barely cover a small portion of current demand. Even so, it seems that Nintendo’s suppliers have “confidence” in their ability to fulfill orders despite a global shortage of chips and other components, sharing with Bloomberg that “production lines are better prepared for possible component tampering, and parts that will be used by Nintendo Switch XL are subject to less competition than those of the most powerful consoles of its rivals «.

However, it is worth mentioning that the success of the current model of Nintendo Switch is still something tangible today, being the leading selling portable console in some regions of the globe, even experiencing some small stock absences during the past year and the hottest points of the pandemic and lockdown.

Previously, we saw how, unlike Sony and Microsoft’s sales model at a loss, according to official Nintendo data, last March they had already sold 28.84 million Nintendo Switches, with an impressive 37% increase over the previous year, translated into a profit of 8.2 billion dollars just through its hardware.

And is that the success of the portable console is such that we have already seen how Qualcomm and Valve have begun to develop their own reinterpretations of it.