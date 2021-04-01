Oldest DNA Ever Sequenced Reveals New Mammoth Lineage

There is growing scientific consensus on the role of climate change in the extinction of the megafauna of the late Ice Age. The study of the ancient DNA of species such as the woolly rhinoceros or the mammoth has helped to reveal how these prehistoric species evolved until their disappearance.

Now, an international team led by the Center for Paleogenetics in Stockholm has sequenced the DNA oldest so far. Scientists have managed to extract it from mammoth molar remains from more than a million years ago. Their results indicate that the Columbian mammoth, a species that inhabited North America during the last Ice Age, was a hybrid species between the woolly mammoth and a previously unknown lineage.

“In our study we have been able to identify two very different lineages that could correspond to two different species. One of those bloodlines, the one represented by the sample Adycha, would correspond to the steppe mammoth, an ancestor lineage of the woolly mammoth. The other lineage, represented by the sample Krestovka, was unknown until now and would be closely related to the first mammoths that colonized North America ”, the Spanish researcher tells SINC David Diez of the Mill, an expert on ancient DNA at the Center for Paleogenetics in Stockholm. The article is published today in the journal Nature.

The oldest DNA sequenced so far was that of a species of horse whose remains were excavated in the permafrost of Yukon, Canada.

These mammoths lived at the same time that Homo antecessor inhabited the hacksaw of Atapuerca. The oldest DNA sequenced so far was that of a species of horse whose remains were excavated in the permafrost of Yukon, Canada and dated to between 560 and 780 thousand years. “It is true that a couple of years ago the amino acid sequences of some proteins from the enamel of the teeth of a Rhino dated from 1.7 million years ago, but in this case no DNA was recovered ”, explains Díez del Molino.

A very complex DNA extraction

Previous studies, based on morphology, indicated that a million years ago in Siberia There was only one species of mammoth, that of the steppe. “The Krestovka sample is the oldest in the study (about 1.2 million years) and it is also the most degraded, so we have not been able to analyze what adaptations it had with respect to the woolly mammoth. We have done this with the second oldest, Adycha ”, adds the scientist from the Swedish institution.

These samples were excavated by Andrei Sher, of the Russian Academy of Sciences, in the 70s in different permafrost deposits of Yakutia, in Siberia. All three are from mammoth molars and owe their names (Krestovka, Adycha and Chukochya) to the rivers in which each was found.

When they started the work, the researchers analyzed various remains to see if and how much they contained DNA. These three are the ones that gave the best results and they were chosen, therefore, to be sequenced thoroughly. The extraction and authentication process of said DNA was extremely complicated. In fact, the researchers were only able to recover minute amounts of mammoth DNA, which was also highly fragmented.

“This DNA is extremely old. For example, our samples are about a thousand times older than the Viking age. In fact, these mammoths lived before the appearance of Neanderthals or humans ”, points out Love dalen, a professor in evolutionary genetics at the Center for Paleogenetics in Stockholm and one of the lead authors of the research.

The hybrid origin of the Columbian mammoth

Geological, paleontological, stratigraphic information and genetic analyzes based on the molecular clock helped determine the age of the samples. Two of them were estimated to be more than a million years old and a third sample of about 700 thousand years ago, so it would belong to an ancient version of the woolly mammoth.

Also, genetic analysis of the oldest sample, Krestovka, dating back 1.2 million years, belongs to a previously unknown lineage of mammoths. The lineage of this mammoth would have separated from the rest more than two million years ago.

“Our surprise was huge. All previous studies had suggested that at this time there was only one species of mammoth in Siberia, the steppe mammoth. But our results clearly indicate that there were two very different lineages: the Kestovka mammoth and the Adycha mammoth. Although it is too early to be sure, we believe that these lineages actually represent two different species of mammoth, ”he emphasizes. Tom van del Valk, one of the main authors of the study ”.

In addition, the researchers point out that the mammoths of the Kestovka lineage colonized North America 1.5 million years ago and that the Columbian mammoth was a hybrid species. Ancestry analyzes indicated that half of its genome came from the Kestovka lineage and the other half from the woolly mammoth.

“In this study, apart from the three ancient mammoth samples, we have analyzed a series of genomes from other species, including African and Asian elephants, woolly mammoths, columbian mammoths and mastodons. When we put the three sequenced samples in the phylogenetic tree of all these species it was clear that Adycha and Krestovka are different lineages, since they belong to different branches of that tree. The Adycha branch is ancestral to the woolly mammoth and the Krestovka branch to the Columbian mammoth ”, Díez emphasizes.

Patrícia Pečnerová, from the University of Copenhagen and co-author of the work, adds: “This is a very important discovery. Apparently, the Columbian mammoth, which is one of the most iconic species of the Ice Age in North America, evolved through a hybridization event between two different species, about 420 thousand years ago ”.

How and when did they adapt to the cold?

For its part, the Adycha sample, also dated more than a million years ago, belongs to a precursor species of the woolly mammoth. By comparing their genome with that of the latter, 700 years ago, and those of mammoths from only tens of thousands of years ago, the researchers were able to analyze how and when mammoths adapted to living in very cold climates.

“Our analyzes show that most of the woolly mammoth’s cold climate adaptations were already present in the ancestral species, the steppe mammoth. Furthermore, we have not found any evidence that natural selection accelerates during the speciation process, ”says Díez del Molino.

The results indicated that many of the typical adaptations of life in the Arctic, such as the shaggy hair, the thermal regulation, the deposits of grease subcutaneous, cold tolerance and Cardiac rhtyms, existed already in Aycha’s genome, long before the origin of the woolly mammoth.

“We made a list of those typical woolly mammoth adaptations to cold based on previously published genetic information. These adaptations include genes involved in hair growth, fat tissue accumulation, thermoregulation, poor sensitivity to cold, and a few more. Then we look at how many of those adaptations were present already more than a million years ago, in the Adycha genome. It turns out that they are the majority of them (around 85%). This indicates that this lineage was already more or less adapted for life in the cold ”, concludes Díez.

One of the big questions now is whether they will be able to recover even older DNA. “I think we have not reached the limit yet. If I have to make a prediction, I would say that it is possible to recover DNA in samples up to 2.6 million years old, the age of the oldest known permafrost deposits ”, he anticipates Anders Götherström, co-author of the study and professor in molecular archeology at the Center for Paleogenetics in Stockholm.

Woolly mammoth tusk emerging from permafrost on the central island of Wrangel, located in northeastern Siberia. / Love Dalén

Reference:

“Million-year-old DNA sheds light on the genomic history of mammoths” Nature.