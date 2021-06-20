Older woman raped by convicted sex offender in New York park



NYC Sheriff’s Office Patrol.

Photo: ANDRÉS CORREA GUATARASMA / Courtesy

William Manning, a sex offender also considered “violent” according to his criminal history, abused an older woman in Wards Island Park (NYC), also leaving her with bruises on her face and body.

Police found the 61-year-old victim in the park shortly after 4 p.m. last Wednesday, walking half naked in a bloody T-shirt that was ripped in half. The woman also had a severe swelling in the face and bruises all over her back, according to the NYPD.

Manning, 35, was arrested as a suspect in the attack and charged with rape, sexual assault and criminal possession of a weapon. According to his police record, he lives in a group home on Wards Island run by the Manhattan Psychiatric Center (MPC).

In 2014 Manning was designated a “sexually violent offender” by upstate New York after a sexual assault conviction in which he strangled and struck an unidentified 22-year-old.

That time he spent 4 of the 5 years of his sentence locked up and he was on probation until 2024, prison records show. “These are the types of people we house in our shelters who do things like this and come back [de la prisión] and they live in our facilities, ”complained an anonymous police source from the city’s Department of Homeless Services (DHS).

“Shelters cannot be safe if we have people like this doing heinous and nefarious things. The commissioner (Steven Banks) has failed us a lot, ”he added, speaking to the New York Post. “The officers literally had to improvise this arrest because, of course, we don’t have the training for that type of arrest.”

A judge set bail for Manning at $ 50,000 during his arraignment Friday, even though the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office had requested $ 150,000.