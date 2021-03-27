“Older people are a challenge, not a problem”

Share

José Augusto García Navarro is a specialist in geriatrics, with a diploma in clinical management from EADA, in health services management from ESADE, in leadership and team management from the University of Barcelona and PADE from IESE. He has been director of the Hospital de la Santa Creu de Tortosa, director of Social Healthcare and Social Care of the Sagessa Group, manager of the Operational Area of ​​the Sagessa Group, managing director of the San Joan de Reus University Hospital and, finally, he was general director of the Sagessa Group ( public hospital group with 3,400 professionals, 6 hospitals, 5 primary care areas and 11 nursing homes). He is currently the president of the Spanish Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics.

In Spain, aging is often seen as something negative, what do you think it is due to?

Despite the fact that Spain is one of the oldest countries in the world, there is a negative vision of aging in our society because it is associated with the idea of ​​disease and dependence.

The media and the image that is transmitted of old age in television series or movies contribute to this idea, where older people often appear in the role of people with illness, in need of care or with a passive role in society.

When we talk about pensions or health care for the elderly, we usually say that they are a problem, when in reality we should say challenges.

Together we will have to change the image of old age for a positive image more in line with our society.

Could you highlight some positive aspects that older people can bring?

Older people in our society can bring their work and life experience to younger generations. We will have to change the situation in which older people, once they reach retirement age, must suddenly stop doing their activities because we lose the opportunity for them to transfer knowledge to younger generations.

Similarly, older people can bring values ​​to younger generations such as solidarity or resilience, which are very necessary in today’s society.

Aging and health are two words that could go hand in hand. What is the situation of geriatrics and gerontology in Spain?

Geriatric care is increasingly developed, but it is necessary to implement it in the public services portfolio of the two autonomous communities that still do not have it: Andalusia and the Basque Country.

It is also necessary that during the medical degree the teaching of geriatrics is taught by specialists in geriatrics in all medical schools.

Gerontology also needs a greater presence in Spanish society and in the different university degrees and postgraduate degrees.

Do you think that collaboration between geriatrics should be strengthened with other areas, such as, for example, Primary Care?

Without a doubt. Primary care must continue to be the center of medical care for all citizens, but specialists must maintain close collaboration with professionals. The hospital-based geriatric services should be the benchmarks of the primary care teams for the most complex elderly people who exceed the possibilities of action of primary care.

Should Geriatrics in Spain be given a boost?

Geriatric services should continue to be promoted in all acute hospitals of the public and private health system. We also have to make a huge effort to increase functional recovery beds in almost the entire territory. These beds are dedicated to the recovery of older people who have lost functional capacity due to immobility, a femur fracture or a stroke. The only territory with an adequate endowment of these resources is Catalonia and they should be increased in all of them.

Do you think young people are interested in this sector? Why?

There is little interest because geriatrics is a general specialty and most doctors and nurses opt for more focused specialties. This is the case in Spain and in the rest of the Western world.

We must gradually introduce the concept of managing the complexity of geriatrics specialists. In fact, geriatrics is the medicine of complexity because it has to manage people with multiple chronic diseases, with a difficult rehabilitative prognosis and with multiple possibilities of location for treatment and follow-up. It takes extensive medical knowledge and clinical experience to be able to manage these people.

In the field of nursing homes, in addition, the salary difference with respect to hospitals makes it difficult to recruit specialists.

Older people are those who are suffering the most from the pandemic caused by Covid-19, especially those who are in residences. In this sense, do you think it is necessary to increase health care in residences?

It is necessary to increase the staff ratios of all categories, because in recent years there has been a significant increase in comorbidity and pendency of people who enter nursing homes. This includes increasing the ratio of physicians, nurses, physical therapists, social workers, occupational therapists, etc.

Collaboration and coordination mechanisms with the primary care teams must be marked and they are the geriatric services of the referral hospitals.

In larger residences, the need for medical and nursing teams must be considered permanently, but always looking at planning from a territorial perspective.

What do you think should be the ratio of health personnel per user in a nursing home?

The only quantitative studies that have been carried out to find the optimal staff ratio to maximize quality criteria and minimize side effects show a double ratio in geroculturists and nurses. No studies have been conducted for the other professional categories. It must also be taken into account that these studies are old and carried out outside of Spain.

We would have to update the studies to adapt them to the current conditions of the professionals and the elderly admitted. But I would dare to say that, at the very least, it will double the current ratios.

The Spanish Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics strongly encourages research. What projects are you currently working on?

We are concerned about the effect of physical exercise in the treatment of frailty, adequate nutrition in the elderly in general and in institutionalized people, the psychological effects of aging and the fight against unwanted loneliness.

At the European level we are, with other geriatric societies, studying the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on the elderly and their treatment in nursing homes and hospitals

We are also updating the battery of indication vaccines in the elderly and making a special monitoring of vaccines for the coronavirus.