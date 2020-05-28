At the start of the SARS CoV-2 pandemic in late December last year and early 2020, Chinese health authorities warned that older adults were the most vulnerable group in the pandemic. As the months passed, and the spread of the virus in Europe and the United States, it became more evident that a large part of the people killed by covid-19 were them.

However, with the outbreak of the pandemic, the deplorable state of nursing homes was revealed, which in the west is mainly to care for older adults who cannot be supported by their families and who became the main focus of the coronavirus in some countries in Europe, as well as in Mexico, where cases have been registered.

Asylums in poor condition, keys to pandemic expansion

According to researchers from LTCcovid, a global network of academics and experts linked to the London School of Economics (LSE) that collect and analyze official data from around the world, they detailed that there is growing evidence that people who lived in the nursing homes were most vulnerable to contracting covid-19 experiencing high mortality rates within those facilities within a short period of time and with too many ill or self-isolated staff members.

Canada reported on May 26 on the deplorable conditions of its asylums when soldiers from the country assured that they were met with “blatant contempt” for infection control measures and “horrible” care for the elderly, who, at times, bordering on abuse.

However, the study affirms that there are inaccuracies in the data published by the countries due to variables that include reporting only the place where the person died of the coronavirus, if he tested positive or was considered suspicious, and the state in which the centers. They clarified that as more information is published, they will seek to update the data with greater precision.

How much could asylums represent in the country’s total mortality?

For Canada, according to the data reported by the study up to May 8, the deaths in nursing homes (3,890 people) could reach 82 percent of the total deaths in the country (4,740 people); but only 0.9 percent of its total population within these centers (425,755, which it registered in 2016).

In other countries such as France, where it reports the most complete data from the study, the percentage of deaths in nursing homes due to coronavirus is estimated to be 38 percent of the total. In other words, of the 28 thousand 239 deaths recorded by the country as of May 18, 10 thousand 650 were people who lived in retirement centers.

Other countries register figures above 30 percent, however, they could be higher or lower as the data is updated in the coming weeks and its cutoff date is modified.

Germany: 37% (3 thousand 29 deaths of 8 thousand 90 in total) Belgium: 51% (4 thousand 646 deaths of 9 thousand 80) United States: 41% (30 thousand 130 deaths of 93 thousand 163) Ireland: 54% ( 740 deaths out of 375) Sweden: 49% (thousand 661 deaths out of 3,395) South Korea: 33% (84 deaths out of 247) Austria: 41% (220 deaths out of 510)

In countries like the United Kingdom and Italy there are only estimated figures. The British could assess between 27 and 44 percent of the total because the authorities publish excessive estimates of mortality, despite the fact that they are mainly counted to the people tested.

In Italy unequal deaths were calculated by region. Lombardy, the epicenter of the pandemic in the country, registered more deaths and infections than other regions of the country due to the lack of protocols for older adults and lack of personal protective equipment. The country could add up to 37 percent of its total numbers within retirement centers.

Meanwhile, Spain’s figures may become inconsistent because facilities for all ages and disabilities are included, which could represent up to 30 percent of the total.

Why do they pose a risk in the pandemic?

The onset of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States originated due to the appalling conditions at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington. According to an investigation, it could be caused by infected asymptomatic employees who were still working.

Other cases have also been reported in the United States, such as at the Holyoke Soldiers Home, in Massachusetts, where 70 people died from the coronavirus pandemic. As well as the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center, in New Jersey, which left 18 dead.

In Mexico, the La Casa del Arbol asylum in Villahermosa, Tabasco, recorded six deaths from the coronavirus pandemic on May 7. Recently, on May 21, a second outbreak was registered inside an asylum in Cárdenas, in the same state.

Outbreaks were recorded across the sector due to three factors: shortage of personnel due to the coronavirus, isolation, and low salaries of employees who transmitted the disease asymptomatically. Greater control within the centers would have caused the decrease in the total number of deaths.

The solution? Detection, protocols in the centers and more tests

Despite the fact that Germany could register up to 37 percent of the tests, it had a smaller number in the number of deaths due to the implementation of generalized tests, as well as a strengthening in the health sector with increased wages and specific protocols within of the centers, according to the LTCcovid study.

Nursing homes in Mexico

According to the last Inegi Census of Social Assistance Accommodation, in 2015 there were 1,220 assistance homes for elderly people throughout the country, in which 22,611 people lived. The vast majority, belonging to the private sector.

Similar examples were registered in South Korea, Singapore and Hong Kong, the latter having the lowest number of deaths in asylums. The autonomous region of China only records 4 deaths, and none within retirement centers. Meanwhile, Singapore only reported 18 deaths, two of them in nursing homes.

Meanwhile, several western countries concentrated their efforts on the pandemic to expand hospital capacity, while nursing homes were neglected and the number of deaths in the pandemic increased. Some of them do not perform sufficient tests to detect the virus and reduce mortality.

