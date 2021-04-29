Old Trafford, theater of nightmares for Rome

04/29/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

Roma return, in the first leg of the Europa League football semi-finals to Old Trafford, a “theater of nightmares & rdquor; for the Italian team, which in 2007 suffered one of the hardest defeats in their history there, a 1-7 that separated them from the Champions League in the quarterfinals.

It was April 10, 2007 when the United of Scottish coach Sir Alex Ferguson crushed Luciano Spalletti’s Roma with a resounding 7-1, with doubles from Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo and Englishman Michael Carrick and goals from fellow Englishman Wayne Rooney, Alan Smith and the French Evra.

Ferguson himself called that meeting one of his “best international feats”, a perfect match with which United turned Roma dreams into a nightmare.

From there, Rome and Manchester United met four more times in just one year, always in the Champions League. Three wins and a draw for the ‘Red Devils’ who also won their two home commitments.

Those from Fonseca arrive with the intention of breaking this curse or, at the very least, arriving alive at the Olympic. United, with no hope of fighting for a Premier League that City has won, have great hope of saving the season with the European title.

Roma have more urgencies to pass the tie and above all to win the trophy. At the moment, the capital team is seventh, a place in the Conference League. Winning the Europa League would put him in the Champions League. What a change.