Although most operators require us to return the router to prevent it from charge us a penaltyThe truth is that this has not always been the case. For years, users have accumulated equipment of this type at home with each change of company. It is also the case of having renewed the router on our own. Whatever the case, if we have an old device of this type at home, we can do all of this:

WiFi Repeater – Extend the signal of your wireless network

Without a doubt, the most common solution when we have an old router. In this case, it is vital that it is a device with a WiFi connection. Broadly speaking, it will be enough to disable DHCP, modify the LAN IP and connect the secondary router To the main one. The connection between both devices can be made through the wireless network, although it is much more interesting to do it through ethernet cable to maintain maximum speed.

Maintain compatibility with older devices

WiFi continues to evolve and is increasingly able to offer more speed. Although all standards seek to ensure compatibility with older devices, we may encounter specific problems. Using an old router, we can configure it to use one more standard old as we force the main router to run on a more modern and faster standard.

Create a NAS Server

Extending the range of the WiFi network is fine, but few problems can be put to convert an old router on a whole NAS server. For this, it is essential that the router has a USB port so that we can connect a hard drive or an external pendrive. In this way, we will be able to reproduce the contents stored in it from almost anywhere.

Take advantage of the router for a VPN

Virtual private networks, better known as VPNs, are all the rage. These provide our connection with a further layer of security and privacy when browsing the Internet. Thanks to the use of an old router compatible with some of the best-known alternative firmwares, we can have secure remote access to files on the local network. It is advisable to do more research on firmwares like DD-WRT, OpenWRT / LEDE and Tomato.

Test systems and configurations

Experimenting with the router that we use daily to connect to the Internet is usually not a good idea. Therefore, an old device guarantees that we can install alternative firmware, as long as they are compatible, or try different network configurations before applying them to the main router of our house.

Use it as a Switch – Extend wired connections

A switch is a device that allows us to expand the network “mouths” available to connect new devices by cable. Its price is not too high, as long as we talk about the most basic models, but with an old router we can have up to 3 additional network ports at zero cost (since the room will be used to link to the main router). Gigabit ethernet ports are recommended so as not to limit the maximum Internet speed.

Create a Guest Network

Having guests at home and giving them the WiFi password so they can freely connect to our home network is something that not everyone wants to do. Some routers offer the possibility of creating secondary wireless networks for this, but we can also choose to connect an old router to the main one and create one. alternative network for guests.

Print server for printer without network

Not all printers can connect to the Internet, either via cable or via WiFi. In some cases, a print server is required, and luckily, an old router can do this if some conditions are met. As with the NAS server, we necessarily need a USB port to connect the printer.

Recycle old router

If we do not know what to do with the old router or do not want to embark on any of the previous projects, it is best that we look for one safe way to get rid of the device. This device cannot be thrown away in conventional trash since it is electronic waste such as computers, televisions and mobiles.

The way to get rid of it will be to find the clean point of our city. In each location it works in a different way, but almost always we will have a website, a WhatsApp account or a phone number to get more information.