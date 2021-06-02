Old news of Amber Heard confessing that she hit Johnny Depp goes viral and sparks controversy – Tomatazos

Despite the support of his fans, Johnny Depp (Minamata – 35%, Waiting for the Barbarians – 51%, The Young Scissorhands – 91%) has not done very well after losing the trial against The Sun a few months ago. The conflict with his ex-wife Amber Heard (Aquaman – 73%, Justice League – 41%, The Stand – 80%) is years old, but began to escalate after the #MeToo movement gained momentum in 2017, and in 2018 Harry Potter fans criticized Warner Bros. for casting him in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald – 48%. In 2020 the actor released some audios where the conversation he had with Heard was revealed and she admitted that she had hit him, but for some strange reason, the original news from February last year went viral today on social networks and Johnny depp Y Amber heard they were trending again.

The reality is that the title of this news, which is now shared only with a screenshot, was very exaggerated: “Johnny Depp is innocent! Amber Heard admitted to being the one who hit him”. This title, as already said, corresponds to a story from more than a year ago, when the audios came to light, and it was about audios from 2015 shared by Daily Mail that, although they changed the opinion of many people about Depp, did not save him from losing the trial against the British newspaper The Sun.

When the trial took place last year, the actor presented a lot of evidence against his ex-wife, but ultimately the jury did not rule in his favor. After the jury’s verdict was released, he was fired by Warner Bros. from the third installment of Fantastic Animals, while Amber heard He is already working on Aquaman 2, as he has shown in photographs from the set.

Here are some of the reactions caused by the old viralized news:

Johnny Depp always told the truth, the ex was very bad in the head and ruined his career

Anyway, Johnny is a great actor and deserves to be recognized again pic.twitter.com/SqqjH2IlMA – Giuli 🕷️ (@giuligiimenez) June 1, 2021

I think that Johnny Depp is being given very little voice, literally his career was almost destroyed by something he did not do, he deserves to have the reputation he had before. And emphasize that due to things like Amber Heard’s, real victims lose credibility – juanjooooo (@ juanjohernan11) June 1, 2021

Johnny Depp has finally been proven innocent and I have seen absolutely nothing of anyone talking about it. – mariola_hurtado 🌙 (@awayoner) June 1, 2021

In the end Johnny Depp is innocent !!!

Despite being almost destroyed his artistic career. He has every right to get his career back, to apologize to the people who rejected him in the art world, and to sue Warner for unfairly firing him. pic.twitter.com/xzFZGcY9Zc – Gabriel Gauna (@ Gabriel18598561) June 1, 2021

Amber has admitted that she is the culprit and that she mistreated Johnny Depp, but surely there will continue to be people who say that it was mutual abuse and that they do not understand why Depp is being defended xd – 𝕸𝖔𝖙𝖍𝖊𝖗 𝖔𝖋 𝕹𝖎𝖌𝖍𝖙𝖒𝖆𝖗𝖊𝖘 🌙 (@larwen_) June 1, 2021

For those who do not remember, here we share some fragments of what was heard in the controversial audios that are now news again. These were Heard’s words:

I can’t promise that I won’t get physical again. I get so angry that I lose my mind (…) I’m sorry I didn’t hit you across the face with a proper slap, but I was punching you. Baby, you ain’t beaten I don’t know what my actual hand movement was, but you’re okay, I didn’t hurt you, I didn’t punch you, I was just hitting you.

And this was Depp’s response:

I left last night. Honestly, I swear to you because I just couldn’t bear the thought of more physical abuse of each other (…) Honey, I told you once. I’m scared to die, we are a fucking crime scene right now.

The actress then tells her then-husband that he is “a baby” for leaving her in the middle of a fight and admits that she slapped him, but denies hitting him hard enough to hurt him. In the trial against The Sun, Heard only admitted that he hit him once, and claims it was to defend his sister (via Associated Press):

Johnny beat me and my sister. That day I hit Johnny in defense of my sister. I was about to push her down the stairs, and a moment before that happened I remembered the information I had heard about her pushing an ex-girlfriend, I think it was Kate Moss, down the stairs. I had heard this rumor from two people and it was fresh in my mind. In an instant I reacted in defense of her. For years she had never hit him. I never had and I will never forget that incident. It was the first time after all these years (I hit it).

