Old man forgets his glasses and incredibly, he wins the lottery

Those who wear glasses know perfectly well that they can practically not live without them. That is why, when they leave home and forget them, they feel that the world is upon them, since a limited vision can cause many problems and even serious accidents.

But that was not the case an 80-year-old man, of British nationality, who left the glasses at home was the best thing that could have happened to him in life.

The man, by name Denis Fawsitt, is a regular lottery player and despite this, he had never won a significant award.

Denis tends to always bet on a combination of numbers made up of the birthday dates of some of his closest relatives.

However, the last time you bought a lottery ticket, atWhen he arrived at the store, he realized that he had forgotten his glasses at home, so it was practically impossible for him to choose the numbers he always plays with on the ballot.

In this situation, Fawsitt decided to do something he had never tried: leave to chance the numbers that the machine would automatically throw at him.

The next day, with his glasses on, the old man went back to the store to check the result of the draw and was very surprised to discover he had been the winner of a prize equivalent to $ 160,000.

“It turned out to be one of my best decisions … After what happened at the newsstand, I had the strange feeling that we were going to win,” said the lucky winner when collecting his prize.

Denis Fawsitt opted for a lucky dip instead of his usual numbers because he couldn’t read the EuroMillions slip properly 🙌 https://t.co/k757LW6R41 – Metro (@MetroUK) April 15, 2021

With their award, the old man and his wife have planned to spend part of the money to redesign and buy things to spruce up their garden, and once the coronavirus pandemic ceases and allows meetings, they want to organize there, in that special place in their home , a great family meal.

It may interest you: