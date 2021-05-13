Old images and videos that are disseminated as current to misinform

Coinciding with the protests in Colombia, images attributed to these demonstrations have begun to circulate that, in reality, have been taken in other places and in other circumstances. Although the images are real, if they are taken out of context they become disinformation. In fact, it is a common practice in the face of any current event, as we have already told you other times in Maldita.es.

Therefore, it is important that if you receive a video or an image of an alleged event in a certain place and you doubt its veracity, do not share it so that it does not go viral. You can also send it to our WhatsApp chatbot (+34 644 22 93 19) so that we can verify it.

No, this image of a mass demonstration is not a current photo from Colombia: it is from a protest in Romania in 2017

This is the case of the image that moves with statements such as “The Colombian people rose up and resisted”, “This is a country united by the end of theft and oppression !! Long live Colombia !! ” or “#ColombiaEnLucha for the Right to Life and Peace with Social Justice”. Those who spread it say that it is about Colombia during the protests carried out for almost two weeks against the tax reform. It’s a hoax.

But it is a hoax. The photograph was taken in Bucharest and belongs to a demonstration against a law that decriminalized corruption crimes in Romania in 2017. It has nothing to do with Colombia or with the protests that are taking place there.

No, these images are not from Colombia either: they were taken in Venezuela

Another of the hoaxes that we have identified in Maldita.es is that of some images that move with hashtags such as “#SOSColombiaNosEstanMatando” and statements such as “This is already a civil war!”. These captures are shared on social networks and they show a truck with alleged bodies wrapped in garbage bags thrown on the asphalt. The photographs are disseminated within the context of social protests carried out in Colombia as if they had been taken in the Siloé neighborhood, in the city of Cali, one of the most affected by the mobilizations. It is also a hoax.

The images correspond to Venezuela and according to those who disseminated it in early April, the scene was a transfer of corpses of supposedly deceased by COVID-19 in the Bello Monte morgue, in Caracas. They also have nothing to do with Colombia.

The alleged protests against restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic

But it is not only hoaxes with false images about the protests in Colombia. Coinciding with the coronavirus pandemic, we have also seen many videos that claimed that they were protests against the restrictions imposed in certain countries or regions but, as we say, they were recorded in other years and in other places and had nothing to do with those demonstrations that they name .

This is the case of a video of a mass demonstration in Seoul, the capital of South Korea. The messages that accompany these images assure that they are protests against “the false pandemic” of coronavirus and some add that they took place in August 2020. But it is also a hoax. The video is from October 2019, months before China warned of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In addition, on August 15, 2020, there was a demonstration in Seoul but not against the measures taken to stop the coronavirus pandemic.

Through a reverse frame search of the video, we found it posted on October 9, 2019 in a video titled “Gwanghwamun Assembly”.

It is the same video, as we can see when comparing this frame in which the cars, trucks and cranes that appear in the lower part of the image are in exactly the same position.

With the phrase “Iceland lifts all restrictions” another video was also shared on social networks of a crowd of people in front of a stage without masks and without any type of social distance. But it is a hoax, the video is from 2016. Through a reverse search of some fragments of the video, we have found it published in 2016 by RT (Russia Today), accompanied by this text: “Iceland interprets the last “Viking war song” and organizes an epic welcome party for the Euro 2016 national team. “