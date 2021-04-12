Old Guard 2 will be more brutal than the original

Share

They are already preparing the Netflix movie The Old Guard 2 (The Old Guard 2) and they want it to be much more shocking than the first.

When it premiered The old guard on Netflix It was an immediate success, and the great work in the action scenes was praised even though it was very violent and bloody. But now they want to raise the bar with the sequel and it will surpass the original in everything.

For now Netflix has not disclosed concrete plans for The old guard 2 but Charlize Theron and the rest of the team will return to show what violence really is. Because the streaming service is beginning to achieve many successes in these types of films, such as Extraction (Tyler Rake), Spenser Confidential Y Project Power. Since they are among the top ten most popular originals on the platform, which shows that there is clearly an audience that loves to watch the heroes of Netflix get your hands dirty.

What is the movie about?

The old guard is made up of a group of immortal warriors who are dedicated to helping others in the most risky missions. A former CIA agent ambushes them to discover their secret and teams up with a pharmacist to discover the root of their power and thus achieve immortality. While a young girl is brutally attacked but surviving without a scratch as she has become an immortal and the group finds her to join them.

The movie of The old guard It is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood with the script of Greg rucka, who is responsible for the comic on which the story is based. In the cast stand out Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan kenzari, Luca marinelli Y Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Hopefully soon we can see The old guard 2 and thus check if it really is more violent and bloody than the first installment.

