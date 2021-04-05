Olazábal waits for Rahm to gloat over Real’s victory

The Gipuzkoan Txema Olazábal affirmed this Monday at the Augusta National, where the Golf Masters is held between Thursday and Sunday, that he is eager to see the Biscayan Jon Rahm to gloat over the victory achieved on Saturday by Real Sociedad against Athletic Club in the 2020 Copa del Rey final.

Olazábal, declared a supporter of Real Sociedad and who has a good relationship with Rahm, a well-known Athletic Club fan, said that he could not watch the game because at that time he was traveling by plane to Augusta.

“I did my best to see it, but there was no way. I found out the result as soon as I landed and I was immersed in joy,” revealed the two-time Masters winner.

“First we must congratulate him for being a father, because it is something very important and very special in the life of a person. And also tell him that I have removed the thorn that had stuck with him. Real “, said the Gipuzkoan about Rahm.

jon Rahm with the Athletic shirt

Kelly Cahill, Rahm’s wife, gave birth to their first child on Sunday: Kepa Cahill Rahm.

Referring to the Masters that begins this Thursday, Olazábal said: “This site has practically given me everything. It defines my career. I have wonderful memories of this field, not only of the victories, but of the experiences lived all these years with people I love who are no longer here. There are many reasons to come here. “

“For us (veterans) this field is starting to be a little monster and we know that doing a few (shots) is going to cost us a lot. But the fact of being at the champions’ dinner, seeing the champions and being in Augusta It’s special. It’s worth coming, “added Olazábal.

“The first time I came was in 1985, as an ameteur. I’ve been coming for thirty-odd years … Coming always moves me and makes me feel good and at peace with myself,” he said.

Olazábal believes that this is going to look like an Augusta as he “would always like to see it.” “Last year, in November, it was unusual, but this time it is spring and the weather forecast is good and there will be hard and fast greens,” he added.