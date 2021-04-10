Olazábal ‘punctures’ in the last 4 holes after playing 14 manual

The Augusta National severely punished this Saturday Txema Olazábal on the third day of the Masters when he wanted to be a bit aggressive on the 15th hole and his third shot hit the green a meter ahead of where it should have, he backspinned and the ball ended up in the lake. Very cruel double bogey-7.

A very hard blow for the Basque who until then was playing manual, book, giving a master class of approach and putt to his match partner, Patrick Reed, with 11 pairs, two birdies and a single bogey until that hole 15. It was +1 in the total and under par on the day, but that miscalculation cost the Gipuzkoan to throw away all the previous work because in the 16 dropped three putts (bogey), at 17, another blow lost, and 40 by seconds nine and 75 for 221.

From hole 1 to 14, the Basque, with his limitations when it came to distance, played very smart, took a great birdie on hole 2, saved pairs from there to hole 10, one of the most complicated of the course, which he covered with bogey, saved a great par 3 on 12 Amen Corner, on 13 he hit a third blow a meter and a half from the flag to sign the second birdie of the round, before a masterful recovery on 14 after going over much the green.

As of the 15th, the known story that the good man from Txema did not deserve due to the titanic effort he made previously. But Augusta is Augusta and this Saturday he did not get rid of his clutches or a double green jacket like the San Sebastian.