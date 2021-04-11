Olazábal closes his 32nd participation with a birdie in the 18th and a new 75

Txema Olazábal finished his 32nd participation in the Augusta Masters with another 75-stroke card (+3), but closed his performance with a birdie-3 at 18 in what was the first competitive weekend since 2014.

Again the Basque returned to play manual, but this time the experience in Augusta was worth only for the first six holes, which he covered with one under par thanks to a birdie on hole 2, par 5 with the classic flag at the bottom of green and hidden on the right side.

On 7 he got mixed up in the trees, then he went to the bunker in front of the green and ended up with a painful triple bogey-7, which was followed by a bogey-6 on 8, where he had to drop with a penalty after a bad second shot to the trees on the left of the street.

In the second nine holes, bogey on the very tough 10, birdie on 13, the last from Amen Corner, a result that touched on 15, lost a stroke on 17 and the double champion in 1994 and 1999 was able to finish with good taste in the mouth, with birdie on 18.