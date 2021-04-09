Olazábal (71) secures the weekend after a very smart lap

Bravo for Txema Olazábal on the second day of Augusta Masters. Bravo and olé because the Basque, double champion in 1994 and 1999, and who had been missing the cut for five years in a row, ensured, with 55 ‘tacos’, his continuity in the tournament and therefore play the weekend after signing a card of 71 strokes for 146 (+2), the first under par for the Gipuzkoan since he scored (also 71) in the second round of the 2015 Masters.

Txema hadn’t played all four laps at Augusta since 2014, when he finished 34th tied. The cut was planned at +3, +4 and even +5, with the top 50 plus draws. It all depended on the afternoon session and whether it finally rained or not. Txema was tied for the 36th provisional position.

You have to take your hat off to the performance this Friday, April 9, the day on which your close friend Seve Ballesteros would have turned 64, the golfer from Hondarribia. Some 71 strokes full of patience, survival, wisdom and intelligence. He started the round with two bogeys on holes 3 and 4, which he amended with two birdies on 8 and 9. He therefore went through the first nine holes at par on the day and +3 in total, the limit of the cut then.

Bogey on 10 and cathedral birdie on 11, the first hole at Amen Corner. Drive to the center of the fairway, hybrid to the green and the ball that stopped about 2 meters from the flag. Ball to the casserole and again par on the day and +3 in the total. He had a birdie option on 13, but the putt fell short. Yes, he signed it in the 15th after playing wisely from three to the green, with again a third shot ‘house brand’ a meter and a half from the hole. In 16 he hit a great starting iron with the complicated flag, at the bottom of the green and long; he hit a good putt and the ball came just inches from the hole.

In the 17th he saved one of those incredible pairs in the case of a field like Augusta and that make you happy, in a good mood and wanting to play more laps on this route. After going over the green, the chip back was very short, right on the edge of the green, with a long, long and downhill putt that the Donostiarra executed with skill and ended up plugging in for the 4. On the 18th the ball bounced in green but ended up rolling down but with a chip and putt (from half a meter) Olazábal ended up breathing very calmly: 71 strokes (-1) and 146 (+2) in total, and to the sofa to rest and watch on TV what it happened in the afternoon session.