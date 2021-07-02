Olaru and Kichenok advance to the Wimbledon round of 32

07/01/2021

On 07/02/2021 at 00:45 CEST

The Romanian player Ioana Raluca Olaru, number 41 of the WTA and the Ukrainian Nadiia Kichenok, number 43 of the WTA fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 2-6, 6-3 and 8-6 in two hours and eighteen minutes to the Russian tennis player Anastasia Potapova, number 76 of the WTA and the Canadian player Leylah Annie Fernandez, number 120 of the WTA in the 30th finals of Wimbledon. After this result, the pair take the place for the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The statistics of the match indicate that Olaru and Kichenok, the winners, managed to break their opponents’ serve 3 times, had 73% effectiveness in the first service, committed 9 double faults and got 64% of the service points. As for Potapova and Fernandez, they also managed to break their opponents’ serve 3 times, their effectiveness was 63%, they made 6 double faults and they achieved 64% of their service points.

After this match, the round of 32 will take place in which Olaru and Kichenok will face the Americans Sabrina santamaria Y Tamara zidansek.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Women’s Doubles.) a total of 64 couples face each other. In addition, it is celebrated from June 28 to July 11 on outdoor grass.