Olaf Wildeboer, new RFEN coach at the CAR of San Cugat

06/16/2021 at 7:45 PM CEST

The former Spanish Olympic swimmer Olaf Wildeboer will be the new head of the National Center RFEN of the CAR of San Cugat del Vallés (Barcelona), as announced this Wednesday by the Spanish Swimming Federation.

Wildeboer, son of the coach Paulus Wildeboer and brother of Aschwin Wildeboer, world leader of the 100 back, will replace Frenchman Fred Vergnoux, which will join the CN Metropole in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria next September.

Olaf Wildeboer, who has worked as a coach in Denmark for the last few years, is confident that he can help bring Spanish swimming to the place “where it deserves”.

“My family owes a lot to the country that welcomed us in its day and I think now is the time to repay that debt,” said Wildeboer in statements released by the Spanish Federation.

“At the same time, I firmly believe in the sports project and the vision that Luis Villanueva, Sean Kelly and Ricardo Barrera have begun to implement in Spanish swimming. I know the level and potential that exists in Spain and I am very excited to be part of such an ambitious project & rdquor ;, concluded Wildeboer, semi-finalist in the 200 freestyle at the 2004 Athens Olympic Games.