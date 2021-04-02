Oladipo debuts with victory in the Heat

04/02/2021

Escort Victor Oladipo had his long-awaited debut with the Miami Heat and his new team gave him the opportunity to enjoy the victory by beating the Golden State Warriors 116-109.

Forward Jimmy Butler scored 22 points, guard Duncan Robinson contributed another 21 and were in charge of leading the winning attack of the Heat who achieved the third consecutive victory and got back with a winning record (25-24).

Guard Tyler Herro scored 20 points, center Bam Adebayo had 19, and Dominican-born forward Trevor Ariza reached 10 points, the same as guard Andre Iguodala, the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the NBA Finals. of 2015 with the Warriors, who scored them all in the final quarter of the game to secure the Heat’s victory.

Oladipo fulfilled a contribution of six points after scoring 2 of 8 field goals, he missed all four of his 3-point attempts, and hit 2-5 from the personnel line in the 23 minutes he played.

He also distributed five assists, recovered two balls and lost another three, in addition to committing five personal fouls.

Oladipo became the 262nd player to compete with the HeMiami, the 189th starting as a starter.

The base Stephen Curry finished with a double-double of 36 points and 11 rebounds that did not prevent the defeat of the Warriors, who also had 23 points from Canadian forward Andrew Wiggins.

Veteran power forward Draymond Green scored a double-double of 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, but they were not enough to avoid defeat.

The Warriors got off to a cold start, missing 11 of their first 13 shots, and they found themselves in the lead after Miami froze later in the opening period.

Golden State’s team never led by more than five, and although the Heat’s offense was inconsistent, the defense did a good job to also be key in the victory.

Golden State’s last lead came with 6:09 left in the third and Curry got a three-point play and made it 67-68 in favor of the Warriors.