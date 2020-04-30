It must be believed that the voice of Nathalie Boy de la Tour did not reach Lyon. By formalizing this Thursday the final stop of Ligue 1 and the final classification of the championship, the president of the LFP deplored the recent beaks of club leaders, asking them for more decency and calm considering the crisis crossed by the country.

But it only took two hours for OL to draw a press release and express their dissatisfaction after the classification freeze, leaving him in seventh place and therefore without European qualification – unless the final of the Cup the League is played later.

“The possibility of appealing against this decision”

Taking “act” of the decision of the board of directors of the League, based on remarks made Tuesday by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, the Rhone club regrets it however. “This government position did not seem to impose in a prohibitive way such a final stop today of Ligue 1 and Ligue 2, the Minister of Sports Roxana Maracineanu having previously indicated the possibility of playing in August if the evolution of the situation health allowed, “writes OL, echoing the previous statements by its president Jean-Michel Aulas.

Recalling having proposed playoffs as an “alternative solution”, Olympique Lyonnais was then threatening. “In view of the judgment of the French Ligue 1 Championship, decreed today by the League, OL reserves the right to appeal against this decision and claim damages, in particular under the loss of chance and in light of the jurisprudence of other professional sports which are currently underway, because the damage to the club amounts to several tens of millions of euros, “said the club. Before being surprised, more or less explicitly, that its female section has not yet been sacred, as PSG may have been in men.