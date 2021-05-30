Okoye will have his own spin-off series on Disney Plus – The News of Chihuahua – Between the lines

The return to Wakanda is increasingly a matter nearing completion. Not only because of the Black Panther sequel, but also in the television format. And it is that new reports indicate that there will be a series for Disney Plus, focused on the origins of Okoye, the leader of the Dora Milaje and one of the most charismatic characters of Black Panther.

Although as such Disney has not confirmed anything official, according to THR the project is already in the works and actress Danai Gurira will replay the role she already played in the aforementioned film, as well as in Avengers Infinity War and in Avengers Endgame. Being a supposed origin series, it is likely that we will see a world before even the events of Civil War that triggered the presentation of Wakanda and King T’Challa.

In the movie we see Okoye basically being one of the most loyal soldiers that Boseman’s character has and this even leads her to face her husband during the final conflict. However, about her early years, her life, how she became captain of the king’s guard and other things, nothing is mentioned. All of these reasons are enough to make us all excited for a potential series centered on him.

Source: CinePremiere