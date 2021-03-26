Oklahoma Donation Center Employee Finds $ 42,000 Hidden in Gift Clothes



The worker found the bundles of bills hidden in two old sweaters.

Photo: PublicDomainPictures / Pixabay

An employee at a donation center in Oklahoma has been rewarded for returning a huge amount of cash that was accidentally donated hidden in old clothes.

Andrea Lessing discovered the money while sorting through a pile of donations at his booth at the Goodwill Donation Center in the city of Norman.

Since the bills were wrapped in two old sweaters, Lessing initially thought they might be books, but Upon careful inspection, he realized that they were actually $ 42,000 in bills..

Lessing said he believes in karma, and could not have imagined keeping the money, so he reported the lost money and Goodwill was able to locate the owner thanks to some documentation included with the donation.

“I made the right decision and I did the right thing,” Lessing said, according to Fox News.

For her good deed, Lessing was rewarded with another generous surprise: the grateful person who donated the money immediately. asked Goodwill to give him $ 1,000 the worker.

“I thought I had blessed him (referring to the guy who got the money back), but he responded back and blessed me. It restored my faith that there are really good people, even through this pandemic. “

Goodwill also praised Lessing for displaying the values ​​they hope to instill in the communities they serve.

