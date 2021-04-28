Oklahoma City Thunder wins 115-119 over Boston Celtics

04/28/2021 at 4:21 AM CEST

Oklahoma city thunder won away from home Boston Celtics by 115-119 on a new NBA day. On the previous day, the Boston Celtics players suffered an away loss against Charlotte hornets by 125-104, so after the game they added a total of four consecutive defeats. For their part, the Oklahoma City Thunder also lost at home with Philadelphia 76ers by 121-90. For now Oklahoma city thunder would be left out of the Play-off positions with 21 wins in 62 games played, while Boston CelticsAfter the game, he continues in Play-off positions with 32 games won out of 62 played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter the leadership was in the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder players, in fact, they achieved a 13-2 run during the quarter and had a maximum difference of 10 points (10-20) until they finished with a result of 24 -29. Later, in the second quarter the players of Oklahoma city thunder they increased their difference and went on to lead by 11 points (30-41) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 25-26. After this, the teams reached the break with a 49-55 score.

During the third quarter, the local Boston Celtics players managed to overcome the game until they tied, in fact, they got a 13-2 quarter during this quarter and the quarter ended with a 29-23 (78-78) partial result. Finally, during the last quarter he had alternations on the scoreboard and the fourth ended with a partial result of 37-41. Finally, the clash ended with a final result of 115-119 in favor of the visiting team.

Much of the victory of Oklahoma city thunder was cemented from 21 points, four assists and 10 rebounds from Darius bazley and the 24 points, two assists and four rebounds of Luguentz Dort. The 39 points, three assists and 11 rebounds from Jaylen brown and the 28 points, four assists and three rebounds of Payton pritchard they were not enough for Boston Celtics could win the game.

After winning the match, the next duel of Oklahoma city thunder will be against New Orleans Pelicans in the Chesapeake Energy Arena. For its part, Boston Celtics you will see the faces with Charlotte hornets in the Td garden. Check the full NBA schedule.