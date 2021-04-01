Oklahoma City Thunder win 113-103 against Toronto Raptors

04/01/2021 at 4:53 AM CEST

Oklahoma city thunder won at home to Toronto raptors by 113-103 on a new NBA day. On the previous day, the Oklahoma City Thunder players suffered a loss at home against Dallas mavericks 106-127, while the Toronto Raptors also lost away with Detroit Pistons by 118-104, so after the match they completed a streak of five consecutive defeats. Oklahoma city thunderAfter the game, he is currently out of the Play-off positions with 20 victories in 47 games played. For its part, Toronto raptors it would be left out of the Play-offs with 18 games won out of 48 played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

In the first quarter there were alternations in the electronic, in fact, the visitors achieved a partial of 11-0 during the quarter until finishing with a result of 30-32. Later, in the second quarter the visitors increased their difference, in fact, they achieved another partial in this quarter of 10-2 and came to win by nine points (50-59) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 29-35. After this, the teams reached the break with a 59-67 on the counter.

The third quarter again had several movements on the scoreboard, which ended with a partial result of 28-22 (87-89). Finally, the last quarter again had several leader changes on the scoreboard until it ended with a partial result of 26-14. Finally, the match ended with a final result of 113-103 for the locals.

The victory of Oklahoma city thunder was built on the 20 points and 12 rebounds of Moses Brown and the 22 points and nine rebounds of Svi Mykhailiuk. The 31 points and two rebounds from Gary Trent and the 20 points, three assists and 11 rebounds of Og Anunoby they were not enough for Toronto raptors could win the game.

After winning this match, the next clash of Oklahoma city thunder will be against Phoenix suns in it Phx Arena, while in the next meeting, Toronto raptors you will see the faces with Golden state warriors in it Amalie Arena. Follow the NBA schedule in full.